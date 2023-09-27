AdLarge Brings Barometer’s A.I. Safety Scores Into Podcast Library

AdLarge Media has entered into a partnership with AI company Barometer to ensure brand suitability and safety across its podcast portfolio. Utilizing Barometer’s AI engine, the collaboration aims to scrutinize podcast content according to the Global Alliance for Responsible Media framework and the IAB content taxonomy 3.0.

This analysis will enable brands and buyers to assess content categories that could be sensitive or potentially harmful, such as violence and hate speech, ensuring alignment with their brand safety standards. This partnership allows brands to not only review suitability scores before making ad buys but also monitor ongoing campaigns to ensure their brand safety standards are maintained.

AdLarge CEO Cathy Csukas emphasized, “As podcasting continues to scale, brand suitability and safety are more important than ever before. It’s imperative we provide this level of transparency and accountability to brands as an industry. We’re proud to partner with Barometer and look forward to continuing to bring innovative services to our partners.”

Barometer CEO Tamara Zubatiy added, “AdLarge’s commitment to demanding the highest quality technological solutions for brand suitability and contextual targeting helps push our whole industry into the future by driving advertiser confidence through data. It’s been a pleasure working with the talented team at AdLarge and we look forward to a continued successful partnership.”