Podbean Hosting Webinar For Domestic Violence Awareness

In line with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Global Network of Success Founder/CEO and podcast host Gemma Serenity will host a virtual event with Podbean aimed at raising public awareness and education on the issue of domestic violence.

Empowering Voices: Real Talk, Real Women is free, with a replay link to be made available to registrants.

Serenity, a well-known domestic violence advocate, will focus the discussion on identifying abusive behavior, the necessity of speaking up, and avenues for seeking help. The event is intended to offer a platform for raising awareness, community building, educational insights, and personal transformation: The discussion will provide strategies for harnessing inner strength and making positive changes.

Podbean CEO David Xu said, “Speaking up against domestic violence is not just important; it’s a fundamental act of courage. This event amplifies these voices, aiming to break the silence and ignite change.”