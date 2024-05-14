Sandy Maxx Takes ‘What’s on Tap’ Another Round In Milwaukee

Good Karma Brands Milwaukee is expanding its arts and culture programming on 620 WTMJ-AM by increasing What’s On Tap to a two-hour time slot every weekday. The show, hosted by Sandy Maxx, focuses on arts, culture, and creativity in Southeast Wisconsin.

Since its launch in November, What’s On Tap has featured key cultural figures and organizations such as the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts and Milwaukee Film, and has included interviews with filmmakers like David Zucker and John Ridley. What’s On Tap also streams live on the station’s YouTube channel.

Maxx, a veteran of Milwaukee radio since 2001, joined WTMJ in December 2022 to co-host Wisconsin’s Afternoon News alongside former TV anchor John Mercure.

The shift comes as WTMJ bolsters its local programming, which also saw recent additions like veteran journalists Jessica Tighe and Julia Fello, and social media personality Kristin Brey.

Sandy Maxx commented, “Along with discovering interesting stories ranging from crafting specialty beers to going behind the scenes of a Bob Uecker documentary, I’m learning there is a genuine appetite for positive news. I’m thrilled to have more time to share stories and connect people with what is happening culturally and creatively in our state.”

WTMJ Assistant Program Director Mike Spaulding said, “As WTMJ continues its evolution as a news and information station, highlighting arts and culture has become a major part of what we do. Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin regularly punches above its weight when it comes to live entertainment, and we are lucky to have someone like Sandy leading the charge.”