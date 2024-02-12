Wisconsin AM Station Retools Hyper-Local Weekday Lineup

Good Karma Brands’ 620 WTMJ-AM in Milwaukee is revamping its lineup with new shows and new hosts starting February 19. The updated schedule features a diverse range of topics from business and politics to agriculture, alongside unique Wisconsin stories.

The station adds The Mid-West Farm Report with host Pam Jahnke offering early morning agriculture coverage, the Political Power Hour with Steve Scaffidi, The Upswing with Jeff Sherman focusing on business and the economy, Wisconsin’s Midday News with Greg Matzek and Jessica Tighe, Spanning the State with Kristen Brey, and Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with John Mercure and Julia Fello.

Wisconsin’s Morning News with Vince Vitrano and Erik Bilstad will remain, alongside evening programs What’s on Tap with Sandy Maxx and WTMJ at Night with Brian Noonan.

GKB Milwaukee Market Manager Greg Scalzo stated, “As a Wisconsin-based media company, we are excited to further our commitment to providing best-in-class news content that unites the state and strengthens the communities we call home. With this new lineup, one thing we wanted to emphasize is a shift in who we hear on the station and how our content can be consumed.”

“Our fans will hear from hosts with new, diverse perspectives and experiences with shows and stories distributed across all mediums to reach fans where they are. We remain dedicated to continuing 620 WTMJ’s storied legacy, delivering purposeful news and telling the stories that matter to you throughout Wisconsin. Our new shows and voices will give us more of an opportunity to relate and be relevant to anyone who tunes in, while staying committed to the mission of being Wisconsin’s News Radio.”

WTMJ Content Leader Michael Spaulding added, “Over the last year, we have meticulously worked to build the next generation of 620 WTMJ as Wisconsin’s Radio Station. We will bring not only more news, but specific shows and voices throughout the day to keep Wisconsin informed and entertained. We are the intersection of newsmakers and the community, and we appreciate that responsibility. We’re not interested in simply reporting the news; we expect to continue to be a trusted companion in the lives of our fans – offering insights, perspectives, and voices they can rely on.”