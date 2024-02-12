KQED Lawsuit Against California State Prison Leads To Podcast

KQED’s investigative podcast On Our Watch has returned with a new season focused on revealing the dark corners of California State Prison, Sacramento, known as New Folsom. The Northern California public radio station follows whistleblowing correctional officers Valentino Rodriguez Jr. and Sergeant Kevin Steele, who expose corruption and abuse within the prison’s walls.

Through their story, listeners gain access to hundreds of confidential documents obtained by KQED following a lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. These documents reveal a troubling pattern of excessive force and a pervasive culture of silence.

Host Sukey Lewis and reporter Julie Small lead the investigation, which is based on more than two years of meticulous research, including analyzing internal records, listening to interrogation tapes, and conducting interviews.

New episodes are available every Tuesday.

Lewis remarked, “When we confronted CDCR leadership with our findings about off-the-charts use of force at New Folsom, they first denied there was anything unusual about the numbers and then refused to engage with our questions about it. Officials in the country’s best-funded carceral system should feel not only alarmed by what we have uncovered, but also galvanized to do something about it.”

Sukey Lewis comments on the alarming findings and the lack of response from CDCR leadership, emphasizing the urgent need for reform in what is one of the nation’s most well-funded prison systems. On Our Watch: New Folsom is a compelling listen for fans of investigative journalism, offering a mix of human interest stories and critical questions about accountability in the criminal justice system.