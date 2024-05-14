What Does The FCC Have Planned Next For Radio?

In September 2023 — as Anna Gomez settled into the fifth Commissioner seat — the radio industry wondered, “Where is radio on the FCC’s priority list?” Sure, the 2018 Quadrennial Review would have to be dealt with, but otherwise, it looked like broadband issues, net neutrality, and ATSC 3.0 would be Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s main focus.

Oh, the difference eight months can make.

The FCC has been fast and furious in putting a full Commission to use to weigh in on radio issues old and new, including:

When it feels like anything and everything could be placed on the table (and that’s not even mentioning the volatility a contentious, politically charged election throws into the mix), what’s next?

These topics and more will be addressed at the Hispanic Radio Conference’s annual Washington Update. Get to this panel early — this session will be wall-to-wall with crucial info and coverage from Washington, DC, delivered straight to San Antonio via our panel of legal eagles, policy wonks, and broadcasters.

Meet The Panel

Moderator: Frank Montero is a Partner with the law firm of Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth, specializing in telecommunications, broadcasting, media, and technology.

Ben Downs is General Manager of a group of 11 radio stations in Bryan-College Station, Texas.

Paula Maes spent almost 30 years in broadcasting before becoming president of the New Mexico Broadcasters Association, a position she has held for over 20 years.

Matt Martinez, President at SDC Broadcasting Co., Inc., has been a New Mexico broadcaster for over 24 years, with four radio stations in Las Vegas, NM, and one in Albuquerque.

Alfredo Plascencia, President/CEO of Lazer Media since 1991, has grown the group from a single station to a network of 48 stations in 20 markets across California and in Reno, NV.

