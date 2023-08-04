Xperi, NAB Sound Off On Proposed Raise Of Digital Radio Power

On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission advanced motions to increase digital radio’s over-the-air reach via two Notices of Proposed Rulemaking for digital FM and Low Power FM signals. These changes aim to address the common issue of signal quality in the distribution of OTA digital, a problem plaguing more than 2,000 FM stations that broadcast digitally in the US.

With many broadcasters pushing for better HD radio allowances for years, the news was met with positivity across the industry.

The first proposed rule change would adjust how an FM station calculates its maximum allowable digital power level, potentially allowing more stations to broadcast at higher digital power levels. The second proposal seeks to grant FM stations the ability to operate their digital sidebands at different power levels, providing broadcasters with more flexibility to optimize power and avoid interference.

Radio Ink reached out to Xperi’s Senior Vice President of Digital Platforms Ashruf El-Dinary. Xperi is behind HD Radio, the most successfully deployed and common commercial digital radio system in the United States.

El-Dinary told us, “Xperi is grateful for the Commission’s support of the HD Radio system and the future of broadcasting. Since the FCC approved IBOC in 2002, Xperi and its predecessors have continually worked to optimize the HD Radio services and user experience. This latest NPRM continues the legacy of enhancements for broadcasters.

With consideration for asymmetric sideband power settings and setting the digital power limit to -10dBc, the Commission provides FM broadcasters with flexibility in setting their transmission levels to meet the needs of their markets. Consumers will benefit from robust signal coverage and reliable audio services. With over 95 million cars on the road receiving HD Radio broadcasts, the future of digital radio is available today.” In a statement, NAB Senior Vice President of Communications Alex Siciliano said, “ NAB applauds the FCC’s initiation of a proceeding to consider proposals to improve FM digital radio service. The proposals, initially submitted by NAB and other radio stakeholders, will allow FM stations to increase digital broadcast power to improve coverage and service for listeners, including audiences inside buildings. The proposed rule changes will also enable broadcasters to target power increases to minimize the impact on neighboring stations. NAB supports the FCC’s preliminary conclusion that adopting these rule changes will enhance digital FM radio service, and we look forward to working with the FCC on formal adoption of the proposals.” The FCC is inviting comments on both proposals through its online comment system, referencing MB Docket No. 22-405.