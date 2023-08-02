FCC Wants Broadcasters’ Thoughts On HD Radio Power Proposals

The Federal Communications Commission has made another step forward in boosting digital radio’s OTA reach. On Tuesday, a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking was entered, seeking input on two proposals for digital FM and Low Power FM signals.

More than 2,000 FM stations broadcast digitally in the US, offering listeners enriched audio along with song information and other data delivered through their FM broadcast radio signals. The problem is that signal quality is frequently an issue with the distribution of OTA digital.

The first NPRM aims to amend the way an FM station calculates its maximum allowable digital power level, which could expand the number of stations capable of broadcasting at increased digital power levels.

The second proposal intends to permit FM stations to operate their digital sidebands at varying power levels, providing broadcasters with enhanced flexibility to optimize power while preventing interference.

The FCC is welcoming comments on both NPRMs by way of the Commission’s online comment system. All submitted memos should refer to MB Docket No. 22-405.