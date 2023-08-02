FCC Gives More Details On First LPFM Filing Window In Ten Years

In June, the Federal Communications Commission Media Bureau declared a filing window for Low Power FM station construction permits would be opened for the first time in a decade. The application period will run from November 1 to November 8.

A public notice released this week by the Media Bureau detailed the necessary procedures and requirements for the upcoming application phase. Interested parties can file their LPFM Applications for the entire FM band (channels 201-300) during this period.

The application window will open at 12:01am EDT on November 1 and close at 6pm EST on November 8. In relation to this filing period, a freeze on LPFM and FM translator minor modification applications will be in effect, starting at 11:59pm EDT on August 31 and lasting until the end of the filing window.

To apply, interested parties must electronically submit an FCC Form 2100, Schedule 318, also known as a Low Power FM Station Construction Permit Application, through the Media Bureau’s Licensing and Management System. Applications submitted outside the LMS system, including those filed on paper, will be dismissed. No filing fee is required for the LPFM Application.