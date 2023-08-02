New Country Flips Christian In Detroit As WDRQ Sale Closes

After making a $10 million deal for Cumulus Media’s Detroit country station WDRQ, Family Life Radio has finalized the signal’s sale and flip to Contemporary Christian as WUFL. This addition marks the seventh signal for FLR in Michigan, bringing the brand to 80% of the state’s population.

WUFL supplements existing FLR FM and AM signals in Albion, Battle Creek, Lansing, Mason, and Midland.

FLR President and CEO Evan Carlson expressed his anticipation for the new venture, stating, “For the first time ever, Family Life Radio will cover the entire metro Detroit area with one high-quality signal, providing messages of hope and encouragement to those tuning in.”

FLR Morning Show Host and Chief Engagement Officer Mike Kankelfritz shared the company, “Is looking forward to serving the metro Detroit audience in the coming year with events, community outreach and more.”