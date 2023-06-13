Cumulus Detroit Cluster Drops To Two, Sells WDRQ

Cumulus Media has reached an agreement to sell New Country 93.1 (WDRQ) in Detroit to religious broadcaster Family Life Radio, a source confirms. The terms and price of the transaction have not yet been disclosed.

Cumulus acquired the station in 2011, when the company merged with Citadel Broadcasting. The WDRQ signal has been country since 2013, when it flipped to Nash from Adult Hits Doug 93.1. The station started airing its current morning show, Goose and Renee, last year.

Cumulus Detroit has only two other stations, 96.3 WDVD and News Talk 760 (WJR-AM). WDRQ had the cluster’s lowest ratings. In April, it finished at a 2.1 share according to Nielsen. There are no immediate plans to sell out WDVD or WJR-AM.

More information will be added when official details of the sale are confirmed and released.