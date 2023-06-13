‘Finding Fire Island’ Maps History Of LGBTQ Hub

How did a small Long Island beach town turn into a modern queer mecca? That’s what Broadway Podcast Network is out to discover in a new docuseries titled Finding Fire Island, premiering July 6.

Finding Fire Island will explore the history and significance of the renowned LGBTQ destination with interviews with notable personalities, including Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, and Matt Rogers, who were involved in the Hulu and Searchlight film Fire Island. Jess Rothschild, the host of Hot Takes & Deep Dives, is the creator, executive producer, and narrator of the series.

“As a native New Yorker, Fire Island was intrinsically formative to my identity as a gay person,” explained Rothschild. “As my obsession with the history and culture of Cherry Grove and The Pines intensified over the years, I began collecting interviews with notable Fire Island figures, past and present While working on this project, I realized that this is one of the rare pieces of media about Fire Island from the perspective of a woman.”