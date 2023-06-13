Dr. Sanjay Gupta To Explore Aging In ‘Chasing Life’

CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta is returning for a seventh season of his CNN Audio podcast. Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta will explore the concept of aging, starting Tuesday, June 20, with subsequent episodes released on Tuesdays.

Dr. Gupta will draw upon his extensive reporting experience and the latest research to delve into how individuals of all ages can embrace and improve the process of getting older. He will interview experts, individuals defying conventional expectations, and even his own friends and family to uncover strategies for optimizing health at any age.

“With such stigma surrounding aging, it is evident that society has a deeply entrenched fear of getting older,” says Dr. Gupta. “I hope that this new season of Chasing Life provides our listeners with key insights on the best ways to find beauty and joy in the inevitable.”