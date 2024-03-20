Country Is Back On Long Island FM Radio After Two-Year Dry Spell

More than two years after Country music left the FM band around NYC, Long Island is welcoming back the format with the launch of Connoisseur Media’s 103.1 The Wolf (WWWF). While not reaching into New York City or New Jersey, the signal will still serve an exclusive role in the region.

The station was previously Classic Hits 103.1 Max FM (WBZO). The New 103.1 The Wolf aims to bring established artists like Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, and Carrie Underwood alongside new superstars like Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, and Hardy.

Connoisseur purchased WWWF along with three other stations from Barnstable Broadcasting in 2012 for $23 million.

Long Island Operations Manager Patrick Shea commented, “Our team has worked tirelessly to curate the perfect music lineup. It’s a playlist that celebrates the incredible talent and storytelling that defines country music.”

Connoisseur Media COO and Long Island Market Manager David Bevins said, “After months of extensive research, and looking at artist trends, we know there is an open lane for Long Island to have its own country music radio station that reaches both Nassau and Suffolk counties. The demand is there and we’re proud to be the group to bring it to life.”