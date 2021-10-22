Throwing Back In NYC

Audacy has flipped WNSH-FM 94.7 from Country to Throwbacks. The station will feature classic hip-hop hits and throwbacks.

“94.7 The Block will provide a compelling soundtrack for New York’s biggest music fans, offering songs and artists that are synonymous with New York’s iconic hip-hop culture and that still strongly resonate with listeners today across all generations,” said Chris Oliviero, SVP/MM, Audacy New York. “This was an opportunity to add a quintessential New York sound to our audio portfolio that has been missing in the area, while at the same time continuing to engage with our New York country audience thru HD and digital platforms.”

New York’s Country has moved over to WNSH-FM 94.7 HD2.