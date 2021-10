Former Sacramento Kings announcer and sports talk radio host Grant Napear has filed suit against KHTK-AM and parent company Bonneville International for wrong termination, discrimination and retaliation. He is seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Napear alleges he was wrongfully terminated in June 2020 for a social media post in the aftermath of the George Floyd death.

You can read the full story in the Sacramento Bee Here.