Buffalo Broadcasters To Add Four From Radio To Hall of Fame

The Buffalo Broadcasters Association has announced its 2024 Hall of Fame inductees. This year’s class includes a wide range of seasoned radio professionals who have made significant contributions to the industry, from on-air to management.

A ceremony to honor the ten honorees will take place on Thursday, September 19 in Williamsville, New York. Tickets are on sale on the BBA website.

This year’s radio inductees include:

Stephanie Miller : As the host of the nationally syndicated Stephanie Miller Show, Miller has made her mark with her engaging talk show format. She also boasts a career that spans radio stations across major markets and is a noted stand-up comedienne and author.

Howard Simon : With a rich history in sports radio, Simon spent two decades at Aduacy Buffalo's WGR-AM covering everything from Super Bowl appearances and the Stanley Cup Finals.

Shredd & Ragan : Ted "Shredd" Kasten and Tom Ragan are Buffalo morning radio staples on Cumulus Media's WGRF.

Jim DiMino: With a career spanning six decades, DiMino has held several key sales and management roles across radio and television, most recently retiring after 26 years with Buffalo/Toronto Public Media.

Television inductees include Sheila Murphy, the first female TV news anchor in Buffalo; ESPN commentator Nick Bakay; WKBW-TV reporter Mary Travers Murphy; WGRZ-TV videographer J. Dooley O’Rourke

Special awards will also be presented as well, including the President’s Award to former broadcaster and advocate Ruth Ann Harnisch and the Service to Media Award to local jingle writer Ken Kaufman.

Steve Monaco, president of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association, shared his enthusiasm for this year’s inductees: “Our Hall of Fame classes become more impressive every year. Each inductee has made important contributions to broadcasting in Buffalo.”