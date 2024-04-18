Third Man Records Lends Support To College Radio Vinylthon

This weekend, more than 200 radio stations across the globe will participate in Vinylthon 2024, dedicating their broadcasts exclusively to vinyl records on April 20 and 21. This unique annual event benefits the College Radio Foundation.

Vinylthon is organized by the CRF and is open to all radio stations, including student, community, and commercial outlets. The event not only celebrates vinyl but also serves as a fundraiser for the Next Step Radio Scholarships, which support students aspiring to professional radio broadcasting careers.

In honor of the weekend, Jack White’s Third Man Records is this year’s official Vinylthon ambassador.

Ben Blackwell, co-founder of Third Man Records and the official archivist for The White Stripes, expressed his enthusiasm for the event. “It’s insanely appreciated! We couldn’t be happier that there are over 200 radio stations participating, and perhaps this is one way we’ll see vinyl grow in the radio realm.”

Vinylthon founder Dr. Rob Quicke said, “We are delighted to have the legendary Third Man Records as our ambassador for this event. Their commitment to producing brilliant, crafted records, and supporting a huge eclectic roster of artists, makes them a perfect match for our Vinylthon event.”

“We welcome radio stations from around the world to join us for Vinylthon 2024! This is our 9th Vinylthon, and we keep growing.”