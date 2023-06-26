Standfield Back In Colorado As PD and Morning Man

Cumulus Media has announced the appointment of Mason Stanfield as the Program Director and Morning Co-Host for Cat Country 95.1 (KATC) in Colorado Springs. Stanfield previously worked as the Morning Host at 101.1 KRMD in Cumulus Shreveport, LA, since 2020.

Prior to that, he served as a Program Director and Morning Host for stations in Las Cruces, NM, and Rochester, MN. Stanfield will be joining Wendy as the co-host of the Cat Country 95.1 Morning with Wendy & Mason show.

Cumulus Colorado Springs Operations Manager Bobby Irwin said, “Mason brings a wicked passion for Country music to Cat Country 95.1, and 15 years of experience as a #1 rated Morning host and Program Director. Plus, he was raised in the Denver area and promised if the Nuggets ever won a national title he would return – apparently, he’s a man of his word! We’re fortunate to have an energetic, community-minded, Country music-lovin’ team on KATC, and Mason will be a remarkable new quarterback for us!”

Stanfield added, “I couldn’t be more excited to work for such an amazing station like Cat Country 95.1 and to be surrounded by so many incredible people.”