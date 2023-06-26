May Steps Away At Forcht, Hageman and Perk Step Up

Forcht Broadcasting’s WHOP Radio in Hopkinsville, Kentucky is making a trio of staff changes. After 25 years, WHOP News Director Adam May is leaving the station to accept a position with the Tennessee Valley Authority. In his place, news reporter Hannah Hageman will step up as News Director and will also co-host The Early Bird Show. Additionally, Jamar Perkins has joined the WHOP team as the Sports Director.

“We are very thankful for the job Adam did running our news department for the last 13 years and the 25 years he spent here at WHOP. We wish him the best with his new opportunity,” said General Manager Jeff Sisk.

“I’m also pleased Hannah accepted the role of News Director at WHOP. We know she will continue the great local news coverage to which our listeners are accustomed. Sports Director Jamar Perkins has hit the ground running and will do a great job of continuing the tradition of local sports coverage here at WHOP Radio.”