Acast Opens The Door For Self-Serve Host Ad Reads

Independent podcast company Acast has launched host-read sponsorships on its self-serve podcast advertising platform. Previously, the platform only supported pre-recorded podcast ad campaigns, but the addition of sponsorships now allows advertisers to book campaigns with longer editorialized messages read by podcast hosts.

Advertisers can now use the self-serve platform to buy sponsorships from popular podcasts such as WTF with Marc Maron and The Higher Ground Network. A recent study by Acast found that host-read sponsorships are effective for advertisers across the marketing funnel, with 62% of frequent podcast listeners reporting making a purchase after hearing a host-read sponsorship.

Acast’s self-serve advertising platform introduces automation, enabling media buyers to make more efficient investments in podcasting. Leveraging AI, the platform helps advertisers connect with relevant audiences by providing data-driven insights on pricing and audience metrics.

Since its launch in November, Acast’s self-serve podcast advertising platform has seen widespread adoption from various organizations, with over 150 brands booking campaigns and nearly 40% of advertisers booking repeat campaigns.

“This is a real moment for us. Host-read sponsorships are what makes podcast advertising so special and they’re the ultimate personal endorsement for advertisers because podcast listeners have such a deep, intimate connection with the creators they love and truly value their recommendations,” said Acast Product Manager Niklas Lagerberg.

“By opening up sponsorships in our self-serve advertising platform, Acast has created even more opportunities for advertisers of all sizes to reach high-value podcast audiences in the way that our medium has become so famous for. From major names like Peter Crouch and Paige DeSorbo, to niche shows with loyal fans, we’re making it easier than ever for advertisers to tap into podcast influencers across all genres and parts of the globe, while also ensuring more money flows to more creators of all sizes.”