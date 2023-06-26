Salem Media Group Gets Nasdaq Delisting Warning

Salem Media Group is now the third radio company to face being delisted from a major stock market this year. On June 23, Salem received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market stating that its common stock failed to comply with the $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company has been given a compliance period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance by achieving a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. In an SEC filing, Salem said it, “intends to monitor the closing bid price of the Common Stock and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.”

Salem now joins the ranks of Audacy, who was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in May after being notified of its own non-compliance, and Urban One, who received two delisting warnings from Nasdaq after failing to submit a 2022 Annual Report with the SEC.