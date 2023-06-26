Salem Media Group Gets Nasdaq Delisting Warning

Salem Media Group is now the third radio company to face being delisted from a major stock market this year. On June 23, Salem received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market stating that its common stock failed to comply with the $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
The company has been given a compliance period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance by achieving a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. In an SEC filing, Salem said it, “intends to monitor the closing bid price of the Common Stock and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.”
Salem now joins the ranks of Audacy, who was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in May after being notified of its own non-compliance, and Urban One, who received two delisting warnings from Nasdaq after failing to submit a 2022 Annual Report with the SEC.
Salems delisting is inevitable. Their “core” is AM Radio Stations, which is a product with a shrinking ( dying ) audience. However, they have their hands in Digital Media, Podcasting, Streaming audio etc and are showing some gains in that arena. But that is a small portion of their overall business portfolio. If they ever hit $2/share, I’ll cash my shares in and say goodbye.
The delisting of Salem stock is not really a reflection of the mainstream radio industry. To be sure, Salem has been profitable. But their stations are syndicated commercial Christian fund-raising programs, and syndicated right wing talk shows. They are niche stations, not mainstream stations.
Time to pray.