AARP: AM Radio Is Critical To Safety Of Americans 50+

Late last week, AARP became the latest major organization to voice its support the bipartisan AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act. In a letter to Representatives Josh Gottheimer and Tom Kean, the advocates for Americans aged 50 and older urged Congress to pass the legislation which would make AM a required safety feature in all cars.

The organization emphasized the valuable role of AM radio in the lives of older Americans. AARP SVP Bill Sweeney wrote, “Adults age 50 and above represent the largest share of AM radio listeners, but they also represent those most at risk from disaster events. In these situations, AM radio is a critical element of the emergency response system. Older people need all possible channels of communication available to them to ensure their safety.”

In a letter from former FEMA administrators, AM radio was recognized as a linchpin of the National Public Warning System infrastructure. With more than 75 radio stations equipped with backup communications and generators, AM radio provides vital information to the public during and after emergencies.

Additionally, AARP addressed how AM radio plays a crucial role in connecting older rural residents to their communities through targeted programming. The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act aims to ensure that AM radios remain in vehicles, requiring automakers to maintain AM broadcast radio without an additional fee.

The legislation also calls for disclosure of the absence of AM radio access in vehicles sold before the rule takes effect and a study by the Government Accountability Office to explore alternative communication systems’ effectiveness in replicating AM broadcast radio for emergency alerts. AARP expresses gratitude for the leadership in sponsoring this legislation and looks forward to collaborating to advance its passage.