Warning Two For Urban One Over Non-Compliance

Urban One received a second warning letter from Nasdaq on Wednesday for its non-compliance over a failure to file its 2022 Annual Report with the SEC. The first warning came in early April, giving the company 60 days to address the issue or face being delisted from the market.

With the deadline eight days away, Urban One maintains they are working diligently to file their 2022 Form 10-K on or before June 2. To regain compliance, Urban One must file the proper documents with the SEC, or submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing rule that the exchange must accept.