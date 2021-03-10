Would You Have Fired This Host?

Following a two-week suspension for posting vile comments about Rush Limbaugh on social media, Len Nelson says Woodward Communications in Appleton has fired him from his morning show job at WAPL. Nelson’s suspension generated a lot of comments from our readers. Would you have fired Nelson?
Nelson went on Facebook to post the details of his firing:
“It started in 1984 but as of today, my long career at WAPL Radio and Woodward Radio Group is over. After a two week suspension, the company fired me this morning. I will miss the work and most of my fellow employees greatly, especially my wonderful cohort with whom I shared the studio for decades, Rick McNeal. I’ll also miss WAPL listeners and the music and stories we’ve shared. You should know that I’m not looking for a pity party here nor do I want this to be a forum for hating on the station. There are still good people whom I love there and they don’t deserve it. But I would like to thank the thousands of you who expressed support for me during this ordeal. It means so much to me. To those of you who expressed your hatred of me and have celebrated my troubles, yeah, I heard you, too. I don’t know where I’ll go from here nor what twist my career will take or if I’ll be forced to change it. I’ve never been fired from a job in the 40-plus years I’ve been employed so it’ll be something new which I’ll have to navigate. I know it won’t be easy but, while I am deeply crushed at the moment, I will survive.”
Nelson posted that Rush’s show was “steeped in bigotry, misogyny, hypocrisy, lies and malice. He wrote “conservatives have become less informed, less tethered to factual evidence and less tolerant. And, he ended with the “the world is a better place without Rush Limbaugh.”
IMO he was good until that last line. Being glad someone’s dead crosses the line for me. Again, just my opinion.
I’m sure Len is confused, especially with Nick Cannon being treated like hero after his suspension…. I have a feeling that Len is no longer a fan of cancel culture.
Suspended, YES, fired, absolutely NO. If he went after Nancy Pelosi or her other corrupt buddies, he would have received a raise from me.
Much less vile and objectionable than much of what is said on conservative talk radio daily. But, being a music station probably made it worth a reprimand and warning to not do again.
Suspended, yes. Fired, no. I suspect this might have been used as an opportunity to part ways with someone who’d been around a long time and they couldn’t use the layoff excuse on. Ironically, if he had been just down the road in Madison (versus a far more conservative Appleton), this would likely have been a non-story. I wonder if you took a poll of people today in the community as to whether they felt he deserved to be fired, or just incur a suspension, what those results — and not the impulse of several weeks back –might look like? I imagine suspension would be looked upon as accepted punishment, as well.
If it was a conservative talk station , I’d understand , but a rock station and he didn’t say it on the air ?! Once Rock and Rock listeners all opposed everything that POS Limbaugh espoused. .
Was it a classless and ignorant comment? Yes.
Worth firing? No
Vile, huh? Yeah, probably. Impartiality is apparently vile as well, since you made zero effort to actually maintain it.
Limbaugh was never impartial, so why should this man have been?