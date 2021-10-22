The Path To More Revenue In 2022

(By Loyd Ford) Nobody likes to lose revenue. You might be losing out every day until your sellers begin to arm themselves with the story of success. Not THEIR story of success, NOT for their cluster of stations. For their clients and potential clients. Those clients and potential clients are interested in their own success. They are seeking it every day.

In today’s world, we are supposed to fear technology, right? But the more technology advances, the more people feel isolated. And ignored. And taken for granted. And bored. When that happens, opportunity emerges for those who know how to take advantage of the situation.

A Moment Of Clarity

Things are changing. I have news for you – things have always changed. In current events, there is always the noise and the news. Do you know the difference?

Human Behavior

The Science Of How + Why People Buy A Product

So, listen carefully.

Man makes no progress. This literally means that you can see the technology giving us more and more and more choices and more opportunities, but man (or woman) does not change as fast as the technology. Your clients and potential clients do what is in their perceived selfish best interest and are often focused around their own ideas. By the way, it’s always around their internal story. If you are a seller on the ground today (anywhere), your job is to see their ‘movie’ and fit your product into that movie they are producing so they use your products to reach their goals. It’s about how they see the world – not you.

Learn Your Clients + Potential Clients

Every child is different and that means that every adult is different. This is a tip for sales managers and local sellers: Get to know The DiSC profiles. The DiSC profiles were developed almost 100 years ago and they are very effective at matching sales people with specific like types for higher success and retention. Go ahead and Google DiSC profiles.

Taking Advantage Of This Situation

How do you best take advantage of a world gone crazy with technology? You make certain you are armed with opportunities for clients to take advantage of technology, but do that with authentic human connection.

If you are about to go see a potential new client, research them first. Today there is so much information available about your potential clients, business owners and everyone from the high school level up on a wide variety of social media platforms. We are not talking about taking a huge amount of time either. This information is low hanging fruit.

Pay attention to prospects when you are in front of them. Learn their DiSC profiles. Don’t take this lightly; it can offer you the true key to higher long-term revenue as a seller or a sales manager.

Don’t take this lightly; it can offer you the true key to higher long-term revenue as a seller or a sales manager. You know the old saying, “God gave us one mouth and two ears for a reason.” It’s true. Listen more than you talk. Ask questions. Listen for your potential client to share the keys of how to sell them.

See a portion of your daily job as being a revenue detective and you will spend a segment of your day prospecting, asking questions, gathering information and fitting with your potential new client.

Learn how to tell stories effectively and build those stories around your pitch.



The future is yours. Good, bad or indifferent. Wouldn’t it be great to have more control? While control is an illusion, being prepared, learning more about your potential clients, learning to craft your story around how they see the world and deliver your products to them in human connection is just bada$$. And you know it.

Loyd Ford consults radio stations, coaches personalities, and provides behavioral and strategic programming to radio with RPC. If you’re on the Clubhouse app, you can join Loyd’s radio pro encouragement group “The Encouragers.” Reach him anytime. 864.448.4169 or [email protected].