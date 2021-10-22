CPB Names DEI SVP

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has named Dr. Stephen Wilkins as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. For the past several years, Dr. Wilkins served as Chief Human Resources Officer and later as Chief of Staff at Alexandria City Public Schools in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Stephen’s long experience in human resources and diversity issues, as well as his experience in the public education sector and military service, make him a great asset to CPB,” said Patricia Harrison, President/CEO. “He brings the organizational leadership, academic training, and operational skills that will enable him to work with leaders and staff across the organization to advance a culture grounded in CPB’s commitment to collaboration, teamwork and DEI.”

“I am honored to have this opportunity to join the outstanding team at CPB,” said Dr. Wilkins. “I have been so fortunate to work with talented people during my time in the public education sector and military. Now I look forward to using the knowledge and experience in organizational management to help CPB maintain a great workplace for the success of our employees in our public broadcasting mission.”

Dr. Wilkins starts work December 6.