Richer Returns To iHeartMedia D.C.

Jen Richer has been named Assistant Program Director, iHeartMedia Washington D.C., effective November 1. Richer is no stranger to iHeartMedia, working in various capacities at other company stations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jen Richer back to the iHeartMedia Washington, D.C. team in this newly created position,” said Jeff Kapugi, SVP Programming. “Jen’s passion and dedication to radio and all things Washington, D.C. are an incredible asset – we can’t wait to see her back in action.”

“I am so excited to rejoin the team at iHeartMedia Washington, D.C. for this incredible new opportunity to work with such a talented team of programmers and talent,” said Richer. “There couldn’t be a more important time for radio to connect with our listeners as we start transitioning into the ‘new normal,’ and I am looking forward to helping deliver an awesome experience for the Washington D.C community through these landmark stations.”