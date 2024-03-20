Ryan Roos To Depart Twin Cities’ KS95 As Station Picks New Voice

Longtime Minneapolis-St. Paul morning host Ryan Roos is stepping away from Hubbard Radio Minnesota’s KS95 (KSTP), but the station has already found his successor. Twin Cities native Wes McKane is joining the new Crisco, Dez, and Wes Morning Show on April 8.

Roos announced on-air that he had chosen not to renew his contract with the station, saying he, “Toiled over this decision for months.” His final day on the show is set for March 29.

McKane has held previous on-air roles in Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

KS95 Brand Manager Mat Mitchell said, “After a nationwide search of America’s best talent to join Crisco and Dez on one of the best morning shows in America, we found a guy who grew up on the east side of St. Paul. We could not be more pleased to welcome Wes McKane back to his hometown!”

Market Manager Dan Seeman stated, “Let me start off by thanking Ryan. He’s been at KS95 for 21 years. Starting as a producer for afternoon drive, working his way up to nights, and finally hosting the morning show starting 14 years ago, Ryan has joined Crisco and Dez in creating one of the great morning shows in America. Ryan has been a relentless advocate for community service, helping raise millions of dollars for Gillette Children’s Hospital and Masonic Children’s Hospital. We are so excited about the new chapter of Crisco, Dez and Wes, and can’t wait to welcome Wes back home.”

McKane added, “The kids I grew up with on the east side of St. Paul are going to be shocked when they hear one of their own on the best station in the Twin Cities. I feel truly blessed to come and dominate alongside Crisco and Dez! Thank you so much to Mat, Dan, Greg and the whole rest of the team I have already met for welcoming me! I look forward to doing great things with all of them along with the so many others I haven’t met yet! Let’s hit the ground running fast and do amazing things together on KS95! I’m coming home Minnesota!”