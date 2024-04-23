Jay West To Oversee Max Media’s Hampton Road Operations

After announcing staff changes on the cluster’s Country station, Max Media of Hampton Roads is promoting Jay West to Operations Manager. West previously held positions in markets including Philadelphia, Houston, Buffalo, Milwaukee, and Albuquerque.

He rejoined Max Media in January 2020 as an afternoon drive on-air personality and later as Brand Manager for 92.9 The Wave (WTWV).

Max Media’s properties in the Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News area include 97.3 The Eagle (WGH), 92.9 The Wave, 100.5 The Vibe (WVBW), Priority Auto Sports Radio 94.1 (WVSP), and Fox Sports 1310 (WGH-AM).

Max Media of Hampton Roads Market Manager Keith Barton commented, “Jay’s exceptional leadership skills and deep understanding of our industry make him the ideal candidate to lead our team. We are confident that his strategic vision and passion for excellence will drive continued success for this cluster of stations.”

Jay West added, “The Max Media cluster in Hampton Roads is poised for greater successes. Our brands are focused, and I’m elated to have the privilege to lead this extraordinary team.”