Hit Podcast ‘Crime Junkie’ Gets Dedicated SiriusXM Channel

SiriusXM has teamed up with audiochuck and its founder Ashley Flowers to launch Crime Junkie Radio, the satellite broadcaster’s first dedicated true crime channel. Starting April 26, the channel will feature 24/7 content from the Crime Junkie podcast archives.

The channel, curated by Flowers and her team, aims to offer an engaging mix of episodes, exclusive interviews, and in-depth investigations. The channel will debut with the new series Crime Junkie AF, hosted by Flowers, known to her fans as The Queen of True Crime. This series will focus on current cases and feature discussions with special guests.

Crime Junkie AF will be accessible in the SiriusXM app and in vehicles equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. This initiative marks an expansion of SiriusXM’s partnership with audiochuck, which began in 2021, granting SiriusXM exclusive ad sales rights to audiochuck’s podcasts.

SiriusXM’s latest venture adds to its portfolio of podcast-centered specialized channels, such as Freakonomics Radio channel, Crooked Radio, and Conan O’Brien Radio, all of which showcase popular podcasts and provide subscribers with unique content.