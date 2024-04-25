iHeart Earns Webby ‘Podcast Company Of The Year’ Honor

iHeartMedia has walked away from this year’s Webby Awards as the company with the most acclaimed body of work across all podcast categories. As such they are being honored as the Webby Podcast Company of the Year.

In 2024, iHeartMedia stood out with a total of 18 Webby Awards, alongside 38 nominations and 16 honorees.

The award-winning array featured a diverse range of shows: Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon for Public Service & Activism; Questlove Supreme for Music; The Laverne Cox Show for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Mobituaries with Mo Rocca in both History and Arts & Culture; Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children for Best Writing; Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang for Comedy; Club Shay Shay for Best Individual Episode and Featured Guest; Nightcap in Sports; The Draymond Green Show for Best Live Pod Recording; and Supreme: The Battle for Roe in the Scripted category.

Additional iHeartMedia podcasts were recognized with nominations in various categories, including Parenting is a Joke, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, and Films to Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein, among many others.

The Webby Awards, administered by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, is an international awards program that honors digital excellence, including a wide array of media such as websites, videos, advertising, media & PR, social, apps, and podcasts.

Each category’s nominees are also eligible for the Webby People’s Voice Award, determined by public voting.