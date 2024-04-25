Five New Industry Executives Elected To NAB Radio Board

The National Association of Broadcasters has revealed the election results for its Radio Board of Directors. The NAB Radio Board welcomes several new and returning members, representing a diverse group of industry leaders from various districts across the US.

These board members are tasked with guiding the NAB’s initiatives and representing the interests of broadcasters across the nation. All newly elected and re-elected members will begin their two-year terms in June.

New NAB Radio Board members include Beasley Media Boston Market Manager Mary Menna for District 2 (New York and New Jersey), Saga Communications CEO Chris Forgy representing District 6 (North Carolina and South Carolina), Townsquare Media COO Erik Hellum for District 12 (Missouri and Kansas), and Bonneville International EVP of Strategy and Technology Tim Swift for District 22 (Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah).

Woof Boom Radio President Jerry “J” Chapman will immediately take over the District 10 board seat from Mike Hulvey of Neuhoff Media, who stepped down to helm the RAB.

Re-elected board members include Mel Wheeler, Inc. President Leonard Wheeler for District 4 (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and DC), Audacy EVP and General Counsel Andrew Sutor for District 16 (Colorado and Nebraska), iHeartMedia Multi-Platform Group President Jeanna Berge for District 14 (Iowa and Wisconsin), Legend Communications Managing Partner Larry Patrick for District 20 (Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming), Guaranty Media President and Owner Flynn Foster for District 8 (Louisiana and Mississippi), Bryan Broadcasting Vice President Ben Downs for District 18 (Southern Texas), and Alpha Media CEO Bob Proffitt, overseeing Southern California and several Pacific territories in District 24.

Starting in June, Radio One RVP and General Manager of Ohio markets Eddie Harrell, Jr. will fill the designated seat currently held by Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins.

Last April, NAB elected Directors for the odd numbered districts.