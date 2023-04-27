Six New Directors Elected To NAB Radio Board

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the results of the 2023 NAB Radio Board of Directors elections. Each elected board member’s two-year term will begin in June. Radio serves the odd numbered districts, while even numbered district board members come from television.
New board members are listed in italics; other Board members listed below have been re-elected.
Allen Power
President of Broadcast Media
Salem Media Group
District 1 – New England
Collin Jones
Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development
Cumulus Media
District 3 – PA
Mike Tarter
President/CEO
Forcht Broadcasting
District 5 – WV, KY
Dave Hoxeng
Catalyst
ADX Communications
District 7 – FL, PR, VI
Nick Martin
General Manager
Big River Broadcasting
District 9 – GA, AL
Matt Mnich
Chairman and CEO
North American Broadcasting, Inc.
District 11 – OH
Julie Koehn
President and CEO
Lenawee Broadcasting Company and Southeast Michigan Media
District 13 – MI
Kenneth W. Forte
President and Co-Owner
R&F Communications
District 15 – TN, AR
Dana Withers
President and CEO
Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications/Stone Canyon Media
District 17 – IL
Will Payne
Owner
Payne Media Group
District 19 – OK, N. Texas
Nic Anderson
Director, Government Affairs/General Manager Minneapolis
Salem Media Group
District 21 – MN, ND, SD
Felipe Chavez
Chief Operating Officer
Bustos Media
District 23 – N. CA, AK
Tery Garras
Vice President of Radio
Morgan Murphy Media
District 25 – OR, WA