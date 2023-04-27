Six New Directors Elected To NAB Radio Board

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the results of the 2023 NAB Radio Board of Directors elections. Each elected board member’s two-year term will begin in June. Radio serves the odd numbered districts, while even numbered district board members come from television.

New board members are listed in italics; other Board members listed below have been re-elected.

Allen Power

President of Broadcast Media

Salem Media Group

District 1 – New England

Collin Jones

Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development

Cumulus Media

District 3 – PA

Mike Tarter

President/CEO

Forcht Broadcasting

District 5 – WV, KY

Dave Hoxeng

Catalyst

ADX Communications

District 7 – FL, PR, VI

Nick Martin

General Manager

Big River Broadcasting

District 9 – GA, AL

Matt Mnich

Chairman and CEO

North American Broadcasting, Inc.

District 11 – OH

Julie Koehn

President and CEO

Lenawee Broadcasting Company and Southeast Michigan Media

District 13 – MI

Kenneth W. Forte

President and Co-Owner

R&F Communications

District 15 – TN, AR

Dana Withers

President and CEO

Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications/Stone Canyon Media

District 17 – IL

Will Payne

Owner

Payne Media Group

District 19 – OK, N. Texas

Nic Anderson

Director, Government Affairs/General Manager Minneapolis

Salem Media Group

District 21 – MN, ND, SD

Felipe Chavez

Chief Operating Officer

Bustos Media

District 23 – N. CA, AK

Tery Garras

Vice President of Radio

Morgan Murphy Media

District 25 – OR, WA