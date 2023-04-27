P&G Partners With iHeart For Pride Month Tradition

Radio’s biggest advertiser is teaming up with radio’s biggest company once again to celebrate Pride Month. Procter & Gamble is partnering with iHeartMedia for Can’t Cancel Pride on June 15. Started during COVID lockdowns, the event is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community at LA’s iHeartRadio Theater.

Over the past three years, Can’t Cancel Pride has raised over $11.4 million for GLAAD, The Trevor Project, National Black Justice Coalition, SAGE, Centerlink, and OutRight International. Last year, the event reached nearly 20 million viewers and listeners. The celebration has featured performances from artists such as Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha, Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue, Leslie Odom Jr., Melissa Etheridge, P!NK, Ricky Martin, Carla Morrison, Sia, and Troye Sivan.

The event will be livestreamed on various platforms, including iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages, iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com, Revry, The Roku Channel, and The Advocate Channel, starting at 8pm Eastern on June 15.