2024 Marconi Radio Awards Nominations Open Through May 31

The National Association of Broadcasters has opened the nomination period for the 2024 Marconi Radio Awards, which will run until May 31. The announcement of the winners will take place during the NAB Show New York at the Javits Center on October 9.

Named after famed inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, these awards celebrate superior achievements in radio across a variety of categories.

Eligible stations and on-air personalities can nominate themselves for recognition in several categories, including Radio Station of the Year by Market Size, Radio Station of the Year by Format, and College Radio Station of the Year. Individual categories include Personality of the Year by Market Size and Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year. Additionally, awards will be presented for Legendary Station Manager, Legendary Station, and Best Radio Podcast.

Finalists for the 2024 Marconi Radio Awards will be chosen by an independent panel of broadcasters and are expected to be announced in July.

Submissions for nominations must be made through the NAB member portal, where full details and entry requirements are available.

Last year’s Marconi Award winners can be found here.