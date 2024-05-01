Podcast Ad Rates Dip In April, As Children’s Series Offer Value

Libsyn has released its Podcast Advertising Rates for April 2024. In April, the average cost per thousand impressions for a 60-second ad was $21.75, marking a slight decrease from March 2024‘s rate of $21.94 and April 2023’s rate of $22.76.

The highest CPM rates were observed in the Technology, Education, and Comedy genres, priced at $27, $25, and $24 respectively.

Libsyn Ads also highlighted categories offering more accessible CPM rates that still target highly engaged audiences, including Games, Kids & Family, and Religion & Spirituality, with rates ranging from the high teens to low 20s.

More detailed historical data is available on the Libsyn Ads website.

Additionally, Libsyn announced its participation in the 2024 IAB Podcast Upfront, where it will showcase new podcast initiatives and discuss the effectiveness of podcast advertising in a panel featuring Nick Viall, host of The Viall Files, and Liz Alesse, Vice President of ABC Audio at ABC News.

Libsyn Chief Revenue Officer Dave Hanley “Podcasting has become a driving force in advertising, captivating more than 135 million Americans monthly with engaging content from diverse creators spanning every genre. This Upfront season, as Libsyn takes the IAB stage with our esteemed partners, we’ll showcase the power of podcasting with its new ad formats and capabilities, and offer actionable insights on how brands can forge genuine connections with audiences — and how it outperforms other channels in driving consumer action.”