LABF To Honor ‘World Radio History’ Founder David Gleason

David Gleason is set to receive the first-ever Library of American Broadcasting Foundation’s Excellence in Broadcast Preservation Award. The award ceremony will take place at NAB Show New York on October 26, immediately following the LABF’s panel session.

Gleason’s 64-year career in broadcasting took him across various major US markets and 16 countries in Latin America. For the past two decades, he has dedicated his time and personal funds to build an expansive online archive of broadcasting and cable trade publications, books, and other media resources. The archive, dubbed World Radio History, has amassed more than nine million pages, all of which are publicly accessible and searchable online.

LABF Co-chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman lauded Gleason’s contributions, saying, “There is no stopping him. What David has accomplished – virtually single-handedly — is extraordinary. He’s made an unparalleled contribution not only to the history of broadcasting, but to the story of the modern world as reflected and shaped by the media.”