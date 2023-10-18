WSGS 101.1 Raises Five Figures For The Arts In Appalachia

The Appalachian Arts Alliance joined forces with Mountain Broadcasting Service’s WSGS 101.1 for its fourth annual Radio Takeover Day on Tuesday, October 17. The event, aimed at supporting local arts around Perry County, KY, was a financial success, raising over $32,000.

The day featured an array of activities including live music, special guests, and even a DJ battle between elected representatives of Hazard city and Perry County, which allowed community members to pledge their support on the side of either the city or the county. A unique aspect of this year’s takeover was the introduction of a “honk sponsor.” As people drove down Main Street and honked in front of the radio building, each honk was counted as a dollar donation to the arts.

Before the event, Appalachian Arts Alliance Executive Director Tim Deaton expressed to WYMT-TV that the day was all about good music and meaningful conversations, dedicated to funding the continuation of the arts in the community.