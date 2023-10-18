SUNY Brockport’s WBSU Names Six To Hall of Fame

WBSU at SUNY Brockport has unveiled its WBSU Hall of Fame Class of 2024, celebrating distinguished alumni with significant contributions to the media landscape. The induction ceremony is scheduled for April 20, 2024, in the New York Room in Cooper Hall on the SUNY Brockport campus.

This year’s list recognizes names that left the college station and went on to have significant careers in radio, television, and print, as well as success in the non-profit sector.

The inductees are:

Mitch Cohen, Class of ’78: A former Sports Director and ongoing station supporter, Cohen initiated the call-in trivia show Sportsline in the 1970s and is active in organizing alumni reunions.

Nancy Logan, Class of ’79: Currently the Director of Corporate Relations and Philanthropy at Look Good Feel Better Foundation, Logan has held leadership roles in American Women in Radio & TV and various other media organizations.

Mark Devine, Class of ’82: Known for his long-standing morning shows in Phoenix, Devine has also raised funds for causes like homeless veterans housing.

Joe Torres, Class of ’85: A street reporter and weekend anchor for WABC-TV, NYC, Torres has garnered multiple awards, including a Peabody and an Edward R. Murrow Award.

Dan Connelly, Class of ’96: As the Director of Branding & Programming for 97x in Tampa, Connelly has a rich career in media promotions and was part of launching WSUN, a Marconi Award Nominee in 2014.

Casey Bortnick, Class of ’01: An anchor for Spectrum News across multiple cities, Bortnick has won several RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow awards and New York Associated Press Broadcasters awards.