NY Islanders Radio Team To Remote Broadcast Away Games

The New York Islanders have confirmed that their radio announcers, Chris King and Greg Picker, will largely be calling games remotely this season. The duo will travel only for proximate matchups against teams like the NY Rangers, NJ Devils, and Philadelphia Flyers.

The Islanders cited organizational reasons for the decision. Unlike most NHL teams, the Islanders’ broadcast crew does not travel on team charters, adding an extra cost for road coverage. MSG Networks’ TV announcers, who are not part of the Islanders’ organization, will continue to cover road games in person.

While most sports announcing teams have returned to on-site reporting, the Islanders radio team will mostly be working from Hofstra University’s radio studios. The first of these remote broadcasts is Saturday’s game against Buffalo.

Despite this being their first season to ground the radio team, the Islanders aren’t alone in keeping their crew close to home. Last season, radio crews for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and the English-language team for the Montreal Canadiens also stayed put. This famously led to a gaffe during a Maple Leafs game, where a game-winning goal was attributed to the wrong player by announcer Joe Bowen.

Outside of hockey, baseball teams like the Toronto Blue Jays and LA Angels have similarly restricted their radio broadcast crews from traveling.

This season, Islanders’ radio broadcasts will be available on ESPN Radio, Hofstra’s WRHU, and WRCN.