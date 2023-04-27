Guitars and Stars Returns To Rochester’s WBEE

After a hiatus since pre-COVID, Audacy Rochester’s 92.5 WBEE brought back its Guitars and Stars concert to a quick venue sell-out. The acoustic show offers performances from top Country artists, but also allows them to tell the stories behind the songs. The concert will also pay tribute to Terry Clifford, a WBEE veteran retiring this fall after more than 35 years in the industry.

Guitars and Stars’ return lineup includes Brett Young, Shane Profitt, Danielle Bradbery, Craig Morgan, and Jelly Roll. The show is scheduled for May 24 at Rochester’s RBTL Auditorium Theatre.