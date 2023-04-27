Chicago Fire FC Joins The Cumulus Media Team

Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire FC has entered into a multi-year partnership with Cumulus Media 890 WLS-AM to provide local English-language radio broadcasts of the team’s matches. The partnership aims to offer more broadcasting options for Chicago Fire fans in the region. The only other broadcast option is through an MLS Season Pass subscription on Apple TV.

The agreement includes pre- and post-match shows, as well as additional Club-specific programming. The inaugural broadcast on 890 WLS-AM will take place on Saturday, April 29th for the Fire’s home match against the New York Red Bulls. Max Thoma will serve as the primary play-by-play announcer, joined by former Fire player Dasan Robinson as color analyst.

“Sports are a huge part of the fabric of Chicago and as 890 WLS-AM approaches its centennial anniversary, we are delighted to add Chicago Fire FC to our lineup,” said WLS-AM Program Director Stephanie Tichenor.