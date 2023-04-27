Connoisseur Media CT Makes Moves For Three

Cross cluster changes are refreshing Connoisseur Media Connecticut’s six stations in several departments. Jennifer Grullon joins STAR 99.9 (WEZN) from Burlington, VT as an afternoon drive co-host with Kevin Begley. The duo will make their debut on May 15.

After managing the cluster’s production, traffic, and continuity departments, Ed Oliveira has been promoted to also oversee Connoisseur’s video production branch, “Ferocious Content.” Oliveira will be replaced as Production Director by Andrew Krause, who started as an intern and had been serving as Assistant Production Director. These moves aim to position the cluster for future success.

Vice President of Programming Keith Dakin praised Oliveira and Krause, saying, “I have had the pleasure of working with Ed for over twenty years from Richmond to Boston and for the last 12 here in CT, and he is one of the most forward-thinking guys I’ve ever met. Putting him in charge of our video production was a no brainer move. Andrew is an incredible dedicated employee and great with clients. This is a perfect fit for him.”