Turning Problems into Solutions

(By Rick Fink) It really doesn’t matter what line of business you’re in or what your title is, if you are working, you’ll have problems! Some people have more than others and some are certainly bigger than others.

I learned a lesson a long time ago when I walked into my General Manager’s office late one day and said, “I’ve got a problem!” He looked at me, smiled a bit, shook his head, and replied, “No you don’t.” I said very matter-of-factly, “YES, I have a problem!” Again, he replied with a grin, and I will never forget these words, “No. What you have is an OPPORTUNITY to create a SOLUTION to a certain SITUATION!”

I can’t honestly even tell you what the problem situation was, but I can tell you that since that day those words have turned a lot of “problems” into “situations,” and ultimately into “solutions.” This way of thinking not only helped the business we were working with but equally as important, it helped create a better relationship between the business owner and the marketing rep. When we turn a SITUATION into a SOLUTION, everyone wins!

The next time someone comes to you with “I have a problem,” look at ’em, give them a grin, and say, “No you don’t!”

Good luck creating SOLUTIONS to your SITUATIONS!

Rick Fink from ENS Media can be reached at 605-310-2062 or at [email protected]. Read Rick’s Radio Ink archives here.