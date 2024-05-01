MIW Opens Applications For 2024 Speak Up Mentorship Program

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has announced the opening of applications for its 2024 Speak Up Mentorship Program. This initiative, commemorating Laurie Kahn, is designed to foster the professional growth of women in small to medium radio markets.

Last year’s recipient, Mary Zukin, a Senior Sales & Marketing Executive at Iliad Media Group in Idaho, benefitted from the tailored support and expertise provided by the program.

Interested candidates can apply through the MIW website. Applicants have until May 17 to submit their entries for a chance to receive a year-long mentorship from seasoned MIW executives and Media Staffing Network certified coaches.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff said, “This mentorship is particularly special as it continues Laurie’s mission. We are honored to have the privilege to partner with Lisa Fields to carry that legacy forward.”

Media Staffing Network President Lisa Fields added, “Working with MIW to help women in media navigate the changing landscape of our industry is so important. The ‘Speak Up’ mentorship program gives us a one-on-one opportunity to help someone define their idea of success and chart a course to get there. We’re excited for year two!”