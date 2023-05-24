MIW Names First Radio Mentee For ‘Speak Up!’

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio (MIW) has announced Mary Zukin as the inaugural mentee for its “Speak Up!” program The program, developed in partnership with Media Staffing Network and the late Laurie Kahn, is designed to empower women in small to medium radio markets by providing mentorship and enhancing their communication skills.

Zukin, a Senior Sales & Marketing Executive at Iliad Media Group in Boise, Idaho, has been selected as the inaugural mentee. With nearly two decades of experience in the radio industry, Mary has established herself as one of the top sales executives in the state.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff said, “This program will always hold a special place in our hearts as Laurie has left an unforgettable impact on all of us in the industry. We had a number of talented candidates to choose from so it was a tough decision. Mary’s energy and vibrant character really illuminated our reasons for curating this program and we’re excited to have her as our first inaugural mentee!”

“I am beyond honored and full of pure joy that I was chosen for the Speak Up! mentorship,” added Zukin. “I have always wanted to be part of MIW and respect so many of the women on the Board, this is such an unbelievable opportunity. I’m eager to get started!”