Mexico’s Multimedios Hands PD Duties To A.I.

AI-powered radio tech company Super Hi-Fi is expanding its new Program Director platform into Mexico. The radio division of Grupo Multimedios has chosen Super Hi-Fi’s artificial intelligence programmer for its online and broadcast expansion plans. Multimedios operates 60 radio stations in northern and central Mexico.

The company sought out Super Hi-Fi’s technology to quickly and cost-effectively create and deliver music-based radio stations. Program Director uses AI-powered scheduling, automation, rotation tools, playlisting, and music data solutions, along with Super Hi-Fi’s Magic Stitch and Conductor programs.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve how we operate our business, particularly around growth and opportunity,” said Multimedios CTO Enrique Calderon Gaona. “Super Hi-Fi’s Program Director radio OS and AI powered production technology is clearly the right platform for our future plans around innovation and efficiency. We are tremendously excited for this partnership.”