Iowa Station Returns To The Air After March Tornado

It’s been a long two months, but iHeartMedia Iowa City/Cedar Rapids’ 100.7 The Fox (KKRQ) is back broadcasting after being taken offline due to tornado damage. In late March, an EF-2 tornado collapsed KKRQ’s 1,000-foot broadcast tower near Solon, IA, rendering the station unable to transmit over the air for an extended period.

For the time being, iHeart is using a temporary setup to broadcast to a limited area. The station remained available for streaming on the iHeartRadio app. The station anticipates rebuilding the main tower and returning to full capacity by the end of the summer.