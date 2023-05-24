Iowa Station Returns To The Air After March Tornado

By
Radio Ink
-
0
KKRQ

It’s been a long two months, but iHeartMedia Iowa City/Cedar Rapids’ 100.7 The Fox (KKRQ) is back broadcasting after being taken offline due to tornado damage. In late March, an EF-2 tornado collapsed KKRQ’s 1,000-foot broadcast tower near Solon, IA, rendering the station unable to transmit over the air for an extended period.

For the time being, iHeart is using a temporary setup to broadcast to a limited area. The station remained available for streaming on the iHeartRadio app. The station anticipates rebuilding the main tower and returning to full capacity by the end of the summer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here