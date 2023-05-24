48th Gracies Gala Recognizes Women In Radio

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation gathered at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in LA on Tuesday for the 48th annual Gracie Awards Gala, recognizing the achievements of women in the media industry.

This year’s theme was “Storytelling,” celebrating the impactful narratives shared by the winners. Among those recognized from radio were Premiere Networks’ Alice Mroczkowski, Elvis Duran co-host Danielle Monaro, and NPR Morning Edition’s Leila Fadel.

Board Member and Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti said, “The 48th Gracies Gala was truly an inspired and moving celebration of, by, and about women in media. The winners were representative of many outstanding women whose names we may never know but who give so much to their craft and as such, to society.”